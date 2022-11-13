LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $15.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LZ. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,682.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.