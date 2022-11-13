LEMONCHAIN Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $2.20 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00007315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00582665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,014.86 or 0.30350086 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

