Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,709,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 36,716,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,049.6 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNVGF remained flat at $0.83 on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

