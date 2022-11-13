Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,709,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 36,716,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,049.6 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNVGF remained flat at $0.83 on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
About Lenovo Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.