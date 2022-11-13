Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FINMY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,808. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.30) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

