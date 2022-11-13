Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.