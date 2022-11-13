Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.