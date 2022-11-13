Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE LTH opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.06.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 18.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

