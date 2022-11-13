Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Limestone Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $25.10 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

