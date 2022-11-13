Lisk (LSK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.12 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $101.80 million and $3.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00020038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006142 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,969,020 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.