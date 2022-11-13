LUXO (LUXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,034.65

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $3,034.65 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXO has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LUXO

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

