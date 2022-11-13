Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Macatawa Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCBC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
