Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

