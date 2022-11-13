Macquarie Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $18.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Up 5.2 %

Playtika stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 2.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Playtika by 108.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 218,869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,072 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.