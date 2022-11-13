Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

Shares of MHNC stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

