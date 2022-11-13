Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Hits $660.65 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Maker has a market cap of $660.65 million and $25.99 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $675.77 or 0.04128371 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

