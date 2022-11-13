Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 94.2% lower against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $33.90 million and $17,656.66 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,320.64 or 0.99892295 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010137 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00245830 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003796 BTC.

About Mammoth

MMT is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00529259 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,880.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

