Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,711,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 4,355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57,116.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.