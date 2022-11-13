Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

