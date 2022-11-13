Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,857 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,373,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $163.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

