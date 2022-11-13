Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 70,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %
Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
