Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 70,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,794,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.