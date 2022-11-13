Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,796 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,068,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

