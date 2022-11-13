Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $106,198,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Teradyne by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. 1,716,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.