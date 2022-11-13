Marietta Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 111,709,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,041,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

