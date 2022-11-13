Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.31. 5,730,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

