Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

