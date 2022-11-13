Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.31. 1,028,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,796. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $389.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.