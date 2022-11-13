Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MASI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Masimo Stock Up 6.9 %

MASI stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $305.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $242,537,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after buying an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

