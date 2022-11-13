MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.32 billion. MasTec also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

NYSE MTZ traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.69. The stock had a trading volume of 746,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 69.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

