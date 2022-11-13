Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

