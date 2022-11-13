Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,674. The company has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.75 and its 200-day moving average is $329.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

