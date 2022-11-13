Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

