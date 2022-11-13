MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in October

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF remained flat at $37.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $37.25.

About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

