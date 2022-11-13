Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Mattel has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

