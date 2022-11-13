McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

MLAI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAI. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McLaren Technology Acquisition

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

