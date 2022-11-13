Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $83.55. 8,502,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,529. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $120.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

