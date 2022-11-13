Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMIZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.20) to €5.70 ($5.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.