Members Advisory Group LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Members Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 6.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,301,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 788,579 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,740. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

