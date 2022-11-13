Metro Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.57.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$70.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.01. Metro has a 52 week low of C$60.59 and a 52 week high of C$73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

Metro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

