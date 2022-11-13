Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.57.

Metro Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.01. The firm has a market cap of C$17.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. Metro has a 12-month low of C$60.59 and a 12-month high of C$73.88.

Metro Announces Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

