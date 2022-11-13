MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MGF opened at $3.33 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.