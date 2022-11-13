MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MGF opened at $3.33 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

