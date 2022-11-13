MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CIF opened at $1.80 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

