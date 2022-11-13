Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.45.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

