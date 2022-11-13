Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSBI. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $741,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $123,936. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 60.0% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 31.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.