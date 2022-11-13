MinePlex Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $39.09 million and $5.27 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00588536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.36 or 0.30655885 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,162,683 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.