Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Update

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 104,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Surgical by 18.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 254,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

UTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

