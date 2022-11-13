Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $4.00 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00588536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,010.36 or 0.30655885 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

