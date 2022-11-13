Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.
MITEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,456. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.
