Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 13,436 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $52,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Shares of NOW opened at $409.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $695.61.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

