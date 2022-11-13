Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 51,744 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

