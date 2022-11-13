MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIXT. Raymond James cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
MiX Telematics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.84. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
