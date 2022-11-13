Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 4.4 %

MBRX stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

